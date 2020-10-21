Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) found using ticker (ES) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 81 with a mean TP of 91.29. Now with the previous closing price of 91.42 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The day 50 moving average is 85.78 while the 200 day moving average is 84.93. The company has a market cap of $31,210m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eversource.com

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

