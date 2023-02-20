Everest Re Group, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Everest Re Group, Ltd. found using ticker (RE) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 455 and 380 calculating the mean target price we have 422.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 380.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 346.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 299.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,161m. Find out more information at: https://www.everestre.com

The potential market cap would be $16,849m based on the market concensus.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors’ and officers’ liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers’ compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.