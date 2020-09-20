Everest Re Group, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Everest Re Group, Ltd. with ticker code (RE) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 273 and 218 with the average target price sitting at 253. Given that the stocks previous close was at 204.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day MA is 217.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 205.25. The company has a market cap of $8,048m. Visit the company website at: http://www.everestre.com

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors’ and officers’ liability, medical malpractice, and worker’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

