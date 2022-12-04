Everest Re Group, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Everest Re Group, Ltd. with ticker code (RE) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 327 calculating the average target price we see 349.67. Now with the previous closing price of 330.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 297.65 while the 200 day moving average is 284.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,060m. Visit the company website at: https://www.everestre.com

The potential market cap would be $13,825m based on the market concensus.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors’ and officers’ liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers’ compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.