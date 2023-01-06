Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Everest Re Group, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. with ticker code (RE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 327 calculating the average target price we see 350.6. With the stocks previous close at 341.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day MA is 325.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 289.36. The market cap for the company is $13,400m. Find out more information at: https://www.everestre.com

The potential market cap would be $13,774m based on the market concensus.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors’ and officers’ liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers’ compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

