Evercore Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Evercore Inc. found using ticker (EVR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 123 and has a mean target at 152.14. With the stocks previous close at 112.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 119.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 134.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,498m. Find out more information at: https://www.evercore.com

The potential market cap would be $6,103m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment offers strategic advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic, defense, and shareholder advisory, special committee assignments, and transaction structuring; Capital Markets Advisory, including equity capital markets, restructuring, debt advisory, private placement advisory, market risk management and hedging, private capital advisory, and private funds; and research, sales, and trading professionals services on a content-led platform to its institutional investor clients. The Investment Management segment provides wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments; and manages financial assets for institutional investors. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.