Evercore Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Evercore Inc. found using ticker (EVR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 141 and has a mean target at 162.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The day 50 moving average is 129.16 and the 200 day moving average is 138.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,765m. Visit the company website at: https://www.evercore.com

The potential market cap would be $6,099m based on the market concensus.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment offers strategic advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, special committee assignments, and transaction structuring; Capital Markets Advisory, including equity capital markets, restructuring, debt advisory, private placement advisory, market risk management and hedging, private capital advisory, and private funds; and research, sales, and trading professionals services on a content-led platform to its institutional investor clients. The Investment Management segment provides wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments; and manages financial assets for institutional investors. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

