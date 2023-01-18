Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Evercore Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Evercore Inc. found using ticker (EVR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 137 and 94 calculating the average target price we see 117.33. With the stocks previous close at 126.72 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.4%. The 50 day MA is 112.61 while the 200 day moving average is 102.81. The market cap for the company is $4,910m. Find out more information at: https://www.evercore.com

The potential market cap would be $4,546m based on the market concensus.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment offers strategic advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic, defense, and shareholder advisory, special committee assignments, and transaction structuring; Capital Markets Advisory, including equity capital markets, restructuring, debt advisory, private placement advisory, market risk management and hedging, private capital advisory, and private funds; and research, sales, and trading professionals services on a content-led platform to its institutional investor clients. The Investment Management segment provides wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments; and manages financial assets for institutional investors. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

