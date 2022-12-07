Evercore Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Evercore Inc. with ticker code (EVR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 131 and 87 and has a mean target at 108.17. With the stocks previous close at 112.09 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 100.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.37. The market cap for the company is $4,179m. Visit the company website at: https://www.evercore.com

The potential market cap would be $4,033m based on the market concensus.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment offers strategic advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic, defense, and shareholder advisory, special committee assignments, and transaction structuring; Capital Markets Advisory, including equity capital markets, restructuring, debt advisory, private placement advisory, market risk management and hedging, private capital advisory, and private funds; and research, sales, and trading professionals services on a content-led platform to its institutional investor clients. The Investment Management segment provides wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments; and manages financial assets for institutional investors. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.