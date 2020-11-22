Twitter
Euroseas Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

Euroseas Ltd. with ticker code (ESEA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.35 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 5.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.08 and the 200 day MA is 2.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $18m. Find out more information at: http://www.euroseas.gr

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

