Euroseas Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 156.3% Upside

Euroseas Ltd. with ticker code (ESEA) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.35 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.92. Now with the previous closing price of 1.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 156.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.24 while the 200 day moving average is 3.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.euroseas.gr

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of November 21, 2019, its fleet consisted of 19 vessels, 14 feeders, and 5 intermediate containerships with a total cargo capacity of 51,083 twenty-foot equivalent. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

