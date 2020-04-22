Euroseas Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 128.8% Upside

Euroseas Ltd. found using ticker (ESEA) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6.35 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.92. With the stocks previous close at 2.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 128.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.19 and the 200 day MA is 3.62. The market cap for the company is $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.euroseas.gr

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of November 21, 2019, its fleet consisted of 19 vessels, 14 feeders, and 5 intermediate containerships with a total cargo capacity of 51,083 twenty-foot equivalent. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

