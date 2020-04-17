Euroseas Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 118.7% Upside

Euroseas Ltd. found using ticker (ESEA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6.35 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.92. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 118.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.19 and the 200 day moving average is 3.7. The company has a market cap of $12m. Company Website: http://www.euroseas.gr

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of November 21, 2019, its fleet consisted of 19 vessels, 14 feeders, and 5 intermediate containerships with a total cargo capacity of 51,083 twenty-foot equivalent. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

