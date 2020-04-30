Euroseas Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 110.3% Upside

Euroseas Ltd. found using ticker (ESEA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.35 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.92. Now with the previous closing price of 2.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 110.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.15 and the 200 day MA is 3.46. The company has a market cap of $13m. Company Website: http://www.euroseas.gr

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of November 21, 2019, its fleet consisted of 19 vessels, 14 feeders, and 5 intermediate containerships with a total cargo capacity of 51,083 twenty-foot equivalent. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

