European investment trust JEDT – Ten largest investments update (LON:JEDT) 

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 October 2022:

SPIE 3.9% Ipsos 3.8% Helvetia 3.5% Prysmian 3.2% Sanlorenzo 3.2% Bravida 3.0% PSP Swiss Property 2.8% Alten 2.7% Baloise 2.6% Nexans 2.5% Total 31.2% E x c l u d e s I n v e s t m e n t s i n L i q u i d i t y s t o c k s

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.