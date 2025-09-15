Follow us on:

European financials rebound herald a sharper turn in rate expectations

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Investors in Europe are finding renewed strength in financial stocks, driving broad indices to their best levels in about three weeks. Bank shares in particular are gaining ground, reflecting optimism that global central banks may be inching toward more accommodative policy. The STOXX 600 index is up, and banks are among the leaders. What’s shifting market sentiment is the growing view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will respond to signs of softness in the labour market and inflation by cutting rates, possibly by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting.

In France, sovereign rating pressures, namely Fitch’s downgrade, have surprisingly had muted effect. The CAC 40 saw gains of over 1 per cent, not much impeded by the downgrade. Major French banks such as Société Générale, BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole have each added over 1%. The reason seems twofold: first, expectations around Fed easing are feeding through globally; second, domestic political risks, though present, appear priced in enough that investors are focusing more on macro drivers.

Central bank meetings loom large this week: decisions in the U.S., UK, Canada, Japan and elsewhere are in focus. The Fed meeting is the main event, with market expectations of rate cuts being increasingly baked in. The Bank of England is widely expected to hold, given persistent inflation above target.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

