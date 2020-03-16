Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC 9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ERM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 820 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.0% from the opening price of 752 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 416 points and decreased 512 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1510 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 644 GBX.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,212.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,322.89. There are currently 109,289,406 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 212,887. Market capitalisation for LON:ERM is £722,402,973 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn