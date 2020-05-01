Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC 24.5% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ERM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1010 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 24.5% from the opening price of 811 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 13 points and decreased 361 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1510 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 644 GBX.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 50 day moving average of 909.27 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,241.79. There are currently 109,289,406 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 200,218. Market capitalisation for LON:ERM is £875,517,404 GBP.

