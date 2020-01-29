Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ERM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1300 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.7% from today’s opening price of 1335.98 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 39.98 points and decreased 62.02 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1510 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1140 GBX.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,303.07 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,351.76. There are currently 109,249,352 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 316,975. Market capitalisation for LON:ERM is £1,369,986,874 GBP.