EuroDry Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 99.4% Upside

EuroDry Ltd. with ticker code (EDRY) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.44 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 9.47. Now with the previous closing price of 4.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 99.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.12 while the 200 day moving average is 6.88. The company has a market cap of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eurodry.gr

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2019, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and four Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

