EuroDry Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 96.9% Upside

EuroDry Ltd. found using ticker (EDRY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11.44 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.47. Now with the previous closing price of 4.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 96.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Company Website: http://www.eurodry.gr

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2019, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and four Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn