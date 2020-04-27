EuroDry Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 114.7% Upside

EuroDry Ltd. with ticker code (EDRY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.44 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 9.47. With the stocks previous close at 4.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 114.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.89 and the 200 day MA is 6.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. Find out more information at: http://www.eurodry.gr

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. EuroDry Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

