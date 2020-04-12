EuroDry Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 109.5% Upside

EuroDry Ltd. found using ticker (EDRY) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.44 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 9.47. With the stocks previous close at 4.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 109.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.21 and the 200 day MA is 6.96. The company has a market cap of $11m. Company Website: http://www.eurodry.gr

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2019, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and four Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

