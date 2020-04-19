EuroDry Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 106.8% Upside

EuroDry Ltd. found using ticker (EDRY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11.44 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 106.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.11 and the 200 day MA is 6.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eurodry.gr

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2019, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and four Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

