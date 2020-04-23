EuroDry Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 101.5% Upside

EuroDry Ltd. with ticker code (EDRY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11.44 and 7.5 with the average target price sitting at 9.47. Now with the previous closing price of 4.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 101.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.02 while the 200 day moving average is 6.77. The company has a market cap of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eurodry.gr

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. EuroDry Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

