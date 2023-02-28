Eurocell PLC 40.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Eurocell PLC with ticker (LON:ECEL) now has a potential upside of 40.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Eurocell PLC share price of 150 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 40.0%. Trading has ranged between 130 (52 week low) and 232 (52 week high) with an average of 70,552 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £167,862,292.



Eurocell PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company operates through two divisions: Profiles Division and Building Plastics Division. The Profiles division manufactures extruded rigid PVC profiles and foam PVC products. It makes rigid and foam products using virgin PVC compound. Its rigid products also include recycled PVC compound, produced at recycling facilities. The Building Plastics division distributes a range of Eurocell manufactured and branded foam PVC roofline products and Vista doors, as well as third-party manufactured ancillary products. These include sealants, tools and rainwater products, as well as windows fabricated by third parties using products manufactured by the Profiles division. It also supplies locks and hardware. The Company offers products to installers, small builders, roofing contractors and independent stockists.







