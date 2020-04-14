E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation found using ticker (ETFC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 41.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.76 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.5%. The 50 day MA is 37.82 and the 200 day MA is 42.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,876m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://about.etrade.com

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage, and related products and services for traders, investors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and stock plan administrators and participants. It offers investor-focused banking products, including sweep deposit accounts; automated trade order placement and execution services; clearing and settlement services; and insurance on qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services. The company also provides custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans, student loans, and financial wellness solutions to corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. It provides its services through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a strategic alliance with Empower Retirement to deliver an integrated stock plan and retirement benefits experience. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

