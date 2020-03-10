E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.9% Upside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation with ticker code (ETFC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 43 with a mean TP of 49.83. With the stocks previous close at 36.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.9%. The 50 day MA is 45.23 while the 200 day moving average is 43.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,325m. Company Website: http://about.etrade.com
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage, and related products and services for traders, investors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and stock plan administrators and participants. It offers investor-focused banking products, including sweep deposit accounts; automated trade order placement and execution services; clearing and settlement services; and insurance on qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services. The company also provides custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans, student loans, and financial wellness solutions to corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. It provides its services through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a strategic alliance with Empower Retirement to deliver an integrated stock plan and retirement benefits experience. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.