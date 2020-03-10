E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.9% Upside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation with ticker code (ETFC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 43 with a mean TP of 49.83. With the stocks previous close at 36.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.9%. The 50 day MA is 45.23 while the 200 day moving average is 43.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,325m. Company Website: http://about.etrade.com

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage, and related products and services for traders, investors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and stock plan administrators and participants. It offers investor-focused banking products, including sweep deposit accounts; automated trade order placement and execution services; clearing and settlement services; and insurance on qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services. The company also provides custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans, student loans, and financial wellness solutions to corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. It provides its services through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a strategic alliance with Empower Retirement to deliver an integrated stock plan and retirement benefits experience. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn