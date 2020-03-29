E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation found using ticker (ETFC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 30 with a mean TP of 44.08. Now with the previous closing price of 35.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 40.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.81. The company has a market cap of $7,510m. Visit the company website at: http://about.etrade.com

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage, and related products and services for traders, investors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and stock plan administrators and participants. It offers investor-focused banking products, including sweep deposit accounts; automated trade order placement and execution services; clearing and settlement services; and insurance on qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services. The company also provides custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans, student loans, and financial wellness solutions to corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. It provides its services through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a strategic alliance with Empower Retirement to deliver an integrated stock plan and retirement benefits experience. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

