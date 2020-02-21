E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation with ticker code (ETFC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 51.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is 45.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.35. The market cap for the company is $12,136m. Find out more information at: http://us.etrade.com

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, operates in the online brokerage industry. It delivers solutions for traders, investors, advisors, and stock plan administrators and participants. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; insurance on certain qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services; custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

