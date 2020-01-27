E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation found using ticker (ETFC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 43 and has a mean target at 50.93. Now with the previous closing price of 46.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.91 and the 200 day moving average is 43.71. The market cap for the company is $10,158m. Company Website: http://us.etrade.com

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, operates in the online brokerage industry. It delivers solutions for traders, investors, advisors, and stock plan administrators and participants. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; insurance on certain qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services; custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.