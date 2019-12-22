E*TRADE Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

E*TRADE Financial Corporation with ticker code (ETFC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 39 with a mean TP of 46.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day MA is 44.51 and the 200 day moving average is 43.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,324m. Find out more information at: http://us.etrade.com

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, operates in the online brokerage industry. It delivers solutions for traders, investors, advisors, and stock plan administrators and participants. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; insurance on certain qualifying amounts of customer deposits, and other banking and cash management services; custody solutions to RIAs; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.