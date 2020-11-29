Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. with ticker code (ETH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 19 with a mean TP of 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.18 while the 200 day moving average is 13.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $467m. Company Website: http://www.ethanallen.com

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 300 design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.