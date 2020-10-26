Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. found using ticker (ETH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 19 and has a mean target at 19. With the stocks previous close at 16.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.05 while the 200 day moving average is 12.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $430m. Company Website: http://www.ethanallen.com

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 300 design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn