Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. with ticker code (ETH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.64 and the 200 day moving average is 12.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $432m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ethanallen.com

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 300 design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn