Estee Lauder Companies (T – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

Estee Lauder Companies (T found using ticker (EL) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 377 and 227 calculating the average target price we see 289.88. Now with the previous closing price of 201.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The 50 day MA is 240.5 while the 200 day moving average is 264.27. The company has a market cap of $70,271m. Find out more information at: https://www.elcompanies.com

The potential market cap would be $100,943m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.