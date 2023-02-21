Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T found using ticker (EL) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 320 and 236 with a mean TP of 289.37. Now with the previous closing price of 249.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 256.73 and the 200 day moving average is 244.92. The market cap for the company is $90,334m. Find out more information at: https://www.elcompanies.com

The potential market cap would be $104,757m based on the market concensus.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.