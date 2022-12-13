Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T found using ticker (EL) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 287 and 206 and has a mean target at 244.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 240.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 217.96 and the 200 day moving average is 247.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $87,219m. Find out more information at: https://www.elcompanies.com

The potential market cap would be $88,638m based on the market concensus.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.