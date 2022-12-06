Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (T with ticker code (EL) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 287 and 206 calculating the mean target price we have 240.44. Now with the previous closing price of 239.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .6%. The 50 day MA is 216.46 while the 200 day moving average is 249.39. The company has a market cap of $82,591m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elcompanies.com

The potential market cap would be $83,085m based on the market concensus.