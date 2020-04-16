Establishment Labs Holdings Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 96.3% Upside

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc found using ticker (ESTA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 23 and has a mean target at 27.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 96.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.establishmentlabs.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

