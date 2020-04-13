Establishment Labs Holdings Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 95.9% Upside

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc found using ticker (ESTA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 27.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 95.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.31 while the 200 day moving average is 21.56. The company has a market cap of $334m. Company Website: http://www.establishmentlabs.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

