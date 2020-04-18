Establishment Labs Holdings Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 94.6% Upside

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc with ticker code (ESTA) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 27.25. With the stocks previous close at 14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 94.6%. The day 50 moving average is 14.67 and the 200 day MA is 21.4. The market cap for the company is $332m. Find out more information at: http://www.establishmentlabs.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

