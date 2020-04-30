Establishment Labs Holdings Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.2% Upside

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc with ticker code (ESTA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 27.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.2%. The day 50 moving average is 13.9 and the 200 day moving average is 21.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $436m. Visit the company website at: http://www.establishmentlabs.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn