Establishment Labs Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc with ticker code (ESTA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 32 with a mean TP of 36.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 28.37 while the 200 day moving average is 20.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $805m. Find out more information at: http://www.establishmentlabs.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

