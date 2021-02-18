Establishment Labs Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.0% Downside

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc found using ticker (ESTA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 34 and has a mean target at 61.17. Now with the previous closing price of 69.49 this would indicate that there is a downside of -12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.98 and the 200 day MA is 29.02. The market cap for the company is $1,572m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.establishmentlabs.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.