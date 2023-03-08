Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 273 and 195 with a mean TP of 242.84. Now with the previous closing price of 234.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day MA is 223.16 and the 200 day moving average is 244.65. The company has a market cap of $15,228m. Find out more information at: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $15,759m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.