Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 342 and 210 with the average target price sitting at 244.94. Now with the previous closing price of 198.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 215.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 228.67. The company has a market cap of $13,310m. Find out more information at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

