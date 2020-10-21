Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 301 and 210 and has a mean target at 237.5. With the stocks previous close at 202.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 211.52 and the 200 day moving average is 227.32. The market cap for the company is $12,981m. Find out more information at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

