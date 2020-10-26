Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 301 and 210 with a mean TP of 237.5. With the stocks previous close at 202.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day MA is 209.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 227.04. The market cap for the company is $13,253m. Company Website: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

