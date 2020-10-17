Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 301 and 210 and has a mean target at 237.5. Now with the previous closing price of 204.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 212.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 227.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,253m. Visit the company website at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

